CARR, Donald Tyler It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Don Carr at the age of 72 on December 5, 2019 of a massive heart attack in Granada, Nicaragua where he was living. Don was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on May 5, 1947 to Rass and Merle Carr. After receiving his Doctorate at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, he served as a Baptist minister in Indiana for a time. Other chapters of his life included serving in the Army in Germany where he played in the United States Army Band; being a manager at Eckerd's Drug Store in Raleigh, North Carolina; and selling real estate in Seminole, Florida. In 1997, Don moved to Austin where he worked as a Realtor with his cousin, Beth Oliver, at RE/MAX Heart of Texas, Realtors. In 2015, he retired to Granada, Nicaragua. While living in Austin, he was active in St. David's Episcopal Church where he sang in the choir. Don will be remembered for his charm, lively wit, and engaging story-telling. He was smart, fun, a great cook, loved a good party, and was adored by his clients. He is survived by his brothers Richard of Louisa, Virginia and Perry of Little Rock, Arkansas and their families, his cousins Beth Oliver and Reed Oliver of Austin, and his companion Gerson Molina of Granada. A memorial celebrating Don's life will be held on February 29 in Granada, Nicaragua.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020