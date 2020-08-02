WALTHERS SR., Donald Victor 85, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at his home in Cedar Park, Texas. He is preceded in death by his son Daniel Francis Walthers. Don was born on September 14, 1934 in Omaha, Nebraska to the late Elmer and Kathleen (Round) Walthers. He spent most of his life in California with the past 13 years in Cedar Park, Texas. He was especially proud to serve his country in the United States Coast Guard. He was greatly loved by all who knew him and was a generous, kind, and loving son, husband, father, uncle, brother, godfather, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to many. Don enjoyed working on his lathe, restoring classic cars, and fixing anything and everything that was broken. Besides his hobbies, he always made time for his family, inspiring and teaching others how to create or fix things themselves, especially if it involved working in the garage. He will be remembered for his beautiful smile, warm hugs, and firm handshake. His spirit will live on forever in the lively stories that he told, the jokes that he shared, and the memories he created with loved ones. He set the bar high for what a true family man entails - hard working, loyal, honest, and kind. A man of unwavering integrity. To cherish his loving memory, Don leaves behind his wife Joan, to whom he was married to for 64 years. They were married within five months of meeting and had a love story that people only dream about. Together they demonstrated, for future generations, the love and commitment it takes to build a lasting marriage. He is also survived by his daughter, Devra Walthers, son and daughter-in-law, Don and Monica Walthers; grandchildren, Jacob Walthers, Brandon and Anita Walthers, Zachary and Mary Walthers, Madeline Robertson, Allison and Nick Phillips, Kristine and Matt Yates, Samantha and Larry Nora, Alyssa Walthers, and Nate Walthers; his sister, Jan Fielder; and ten well-loved great grandchildren. Without a doubt, Don/Dad/Uncle Don/Pa/G-Pa/Pa-Pa will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. A Catholic mass will be celebrated on August 18, 2020, at St. Thomas More Church, 10:00 AM, Austin, TX



