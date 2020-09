WILLIFORD, Donald "Keith" Keith Williford was born on October 29, 1956 in Shreveport LA and passed away on August 29, 2020 in Austin, following a lengthy illness. He is survived by his loving wife Louisa (Maxson) and his son Patrick. Due to Covid 19 and the restrictions in place for large gatherings and events, a memorial service and celebration of his life will be held next summer. Our hearts are broken.



