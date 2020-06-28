BLUMBERG, Donna It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Donna Blumberg on Sat. June 20th, 2020. Donna had been battling advanced cancer and after numerous chemo and radiation treatments, we stopped treatments and she left us soon after. Donna was born in Pittsburgh, PA on Star Wars day (May the Fourth). Her father was an Air Traffic Controller with the FAA and she had the opportunity to live in numerous cities including Massapiqua, Long Island, Cleveland, Chicago and eventually Austin, Tx. Her mother was a home maker supporting the family. She attended secreterial school in Florida and after starting work as a stenographer for the State of Texas, she started night school and earned a B.A. in Computer Science from St. Edwards University and became a HIlltopper. She was extremely intelligent and was a member of the Mensa society. She met her husband, Lenny in 1985 through a mutual friend and they married a few years later. Before long, Kimberly became part of the family and then Trey / Leo. Los Blumbergs became a family that was always a little bit different, very independent and always having fun. Donna was a computer specialist, instructor, web designer and project manager and enjoyed a long career with the State of Texas. After retirement, She and Lenny started their own computer services company which they ran successfully for many years. In addition to her work, she volunteered at Habitat for Humanity, LCRA and the Red Cross and was the Webmaster for the Building and Construction Tech dept. of ACC. Donna other love was dance - she started dancing ballroom semi-professionally and eventually spent many years as a dance instructor. She was an integral part of the the Judy Lee Dance Company for many years and performed an numerous venues in Austin including ABIA. In addition to dance, Donna was also an accomplished martial artist - Los Blumbergs practiced Karate together for a number of years and then Donna and Lenny practiced Aikido for well over a decade. Donna was a unique, multi-talented, caring, loving person and she will be greatly missed by her friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store