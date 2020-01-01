Home

Donna Garza Obituary
GARZA, Donna J. "Grandma Jo" Passed away December 29th 2019. She was born December 27th 1954 in Igloo, South Dakota. Donna was a beloved grandmother, mother, sister and daughter and is survived by her parents Richard and Janice Heise, brother Carl Heise, sisters Diane Cumings and Leann Kruger, and children Melissa Powers, Michael Lloyd, Matthew Lloyd, and Mandy Farris. Services will be at Hays Hill Baptist Church, January 2nd, 2020 at 10am.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 1, 2020
