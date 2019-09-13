|
NELSON, Donna Jean Donna Jean Nelson, age 72, passed away on September 10, 2019. She was born on February 3, 1947 in Center, Texas to her parents, both of whom preceded her in death, Bonnie Jean Ray and James Taylor Ball. Donna graduated from Austin High School in 1965 before attending Nixon Clay Business College. She married the love of her life, Kenny Nelson, on March 1, 1968 in Austin, Texas. While raising two children, Donna worked various jobs. She worked for the IRS, was a church secretary, a bookkeeper for the family business, and then a bowling league coordinator. Donna had numerous hobbies and passions: bowling, reading, coloring, puzzles, watching football, video games, board games, and camping. But her most special life achievement was being the lifelong love of Kenny and the mother to their children. Donna is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jerry Lee Ball. Left behind to cherish Donna's memory is her husband of 51 years, Kenny Nelson; her daughter, Tori, and grandson, Daniel, from Hutto, Texas; her son, Trey, and his wife, Rory, and grandsons, Ryne and Liam of Georgetown, Texas. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Becky, of Austin, Texas. A visitation for family and friends will be held in the Memorial Chapel from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place in the Mausoleum from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Cook-Walden\Capital Parks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . To leave an online condolence or to share memories you may have of Donna, please visit www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 13, 2019