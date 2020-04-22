|
SWEAZEA, Alan Kent Alan Kent Sweazea, 57, of Frisco, Texas passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. He died due to complications while in the hospital. Alan was born September 17, 1962 in Denver City, Texas to Bill & Jo Sweazea. The family moved to the Austin area when Alan was still a baby. He attended Round Rock High School and graduated from Leander High School. He then attended Abilene Christian Univeristy and graduated in 1985. He began a long career in electronic distribution sales which began in Tulsa, OK, but it wasn't too long before he was promoted and back in Texas. Most recently he was a Regional Account Manager for Phoenics Electronics. Alan grew up with a love of sports. He played basketball and baseball when he was younger, and later he developed a passion for golf. He especially loved the opportunity to make the big putt! He loved the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Longhorns, the Dallas Mavericks, and was known to cheer for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Although sports were a big part of his life he was also enthusiastic about cooking and was the ultimate chef. He was affectionately referred to as the "Mayor of Tom Thumb". He loved all kinds of different foods and would create his own recipes. Nobody turned down an invitation to eat at his house. Alan married Delia Massey, his college sweetheart and love of his life, in 1986. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Jordan and Chloe Jo. Alan was an amazing husband and father who adored his girls. They were truly the light of his life. His life only got better when Jordan married Andy Mikeska in 2016. There was another male in the family and Andy was not just a son-in-law he was like a son and they enjoyed many activities together. Spending time with his family was what he liked best. Although he loved his family, sports and cooking his most endearing quality was his big heart. He was always friendly and outgoing and never met a stranger. Alan was also giving and kind and would do anything for anybody. Although he was taken from us way too soon, we are at peace knowing he is in a better place and we will all join him again one day. Alan is survived by his wife (Delia), daughters Jordan Mikeska (Andy) and Chloe Jo, grandson Jaxon, his father Bill Sweazea (Doris), brother Kerry Sweazea (Judith), sister Donna Krueger (Dan). Alan is preceded in death by his mother, Poppy Jo Sweazea. Alan is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family wishes to extend our sincere appreciation to the many doctors and nurses that took care of him the final weeks of his life. Due to the quarantine related to the Coronavirus there will not be formal services at this time; however, when the world gets back to "normal" a memorial service will be held in his honor.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 22, 2020