LAZARSKI, Donna Donna Lee Wright Lazarski peacefully transitioned from this world on January 8, 2020. Born September 20, 1941, she was the oldest daughter of the late Melvin Wright and Dorothy Dalton Wright. Her oldest daughter Elaine McCuistion preceded her in death. Donna will be terribly missed by many family and friends including her daughters Cheri Roe and Kellie Stewart (Carlton Ray), her sisters Diana Adler (John) and Denita Clifford, her brother Mark Wright (Sandy), numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved caregiver and friend Pearl Williams. Often described by others as kind, sweet and fun loving, Donna had a great sense of humor and a positive outlook on life. She enjoyed immersing herself in many hobbies including playing the piano, singing, watching musicals, sewing and reading. Donna was very spiritual and a longtime member of Unity. Donna was born and raised in Indianapolis, Indiana and graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in 1959. She enlisted in the Navy in 1960 and served as a radio operator. She has lived in Illinois, Washington D.C., Italy, Virginia, California, Oregon and Texas. She worked for the Federal government for many years with Immigration, Customs and the IRS. She retired from the U.S. Post Office after 16 years of service. A Celebration of Life service will be held for Donna Lazarski on Saturday, January 11th at 1 PM at the Unity Church of the Hills, 9905 Anderson Mill Road, Austin, TX. Donations may be made in Donna's memory to Hospice Austin, 4107 Spicewood Springs Road, Austin, TX 78759 https://www.hospiceaustin.org
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 11, 2020