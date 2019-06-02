BATTLES, Donna Lynne Moffett 70, passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Donna was born on September 29, 1948, in Austin, Texas, to John Henry Moffett and Helen Corrine Smith. Donna will be remembered always as a loving wife and mother. She married the love of her life, Roland, in Austin in 1966 and together they raised three beautiful daughters. They were married for 53 wonderful years and were forever side by side through life. Donna retired from Austin Independent School District Food Service after 14 years of service. Donna is survived by her loving husband, Roland W. Battles of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by daughters Rhonda (Michael) Taylor of Belton, Texas, Sonya (Michael) Pickwell of Dripping Springs, Texas, and Carrie (Lance) Jamerson of Rowlett, Texas. She is survived by her brothers Melvin Moffett, Dale Bassford and David Bassford and her four grandchildren Kaylee (William) Michael, Megan Taylor, Zachary Taylor and Avery Jamerson, as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, June 3, 2019, from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Cook-Walden/Forrest Oaks Funeral and Memorial Park located at 6300 West William Cannon Drive, Austin, Texas, 78749. A funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 11:00am, at Cook-Walden/Forrest Oaks, Chuck Davis officiating. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Donna's life. Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved. Acts 4:12 Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary