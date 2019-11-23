|
BELL, Donna M. Donna M. Bell was born in Eads, CO on October 9, 1956. To Arthur D. Bell and Bonnie I. Steele. She died October 19th, 2019 in Austin, TX. She was 63 years old. When Donna was 3, her mother Bonnie died. Her father, Arthur died when Donna was 12. In 1974, Donna was the first blind female to participate in Girl's State. She was originally denied permission to join by the American Legion Auxiliary. Oregon Governor Tom McCall and House Speaker Richard Eymann intervened, threatening to boycott the session unless Donna was allowed to attend. She was married to Eric Engelmann 1977 to 2004 when they divorced. Donna leaves behind two half brothers - Demi Boyd and Alan Bell. She also leaves behind her seven children (& their spouses) - Crystal Engelmann, Courtney Engelmann, Candice & Michael Brase, Donald & Kim Engelmann, Daren Engelmann, Daniel Engelmann and Chenetta Engelmann. Donna also has five living grandchildren and one who is deceased.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 23, 2019