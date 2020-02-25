|
FAULKNER, Donna Mae Donna Mae Faulkner passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Born in Austin, Texas on August 4, 1933 to Don and Heloise (Yoakley) Williamson, Donna is survived by her three sons, Scott and wife Catherine, Don and wife Trisha, and Brian, grandchildren, Christopher, Jennifer, and Emily Faulkner, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Royce, her parents, sister Ruth Miller, and brother Dick Williamson. Donna is a graduate of Austin High School "Class of 51". She also attended the University of Texas where she participated in many extracurricular activities as a Member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. In 1954, Donna's best friend, Joyce Chaney coerced her to go on a date with Royce Faulkner. Six short months later, their whirlwind romance was consummated in a marriage that lasted 64 years until Royce's passing last June. They spent several short stents of time away from Austin while Royce was deployed by the National Guard, but eventually returned to live their life in Austin with friends and family. Royce and Donna shared a backyard fence with her sister Ruth and brother-in-law Dale Miller. Donna loved spending time at the family ranch in Kerr County, Texas with friends, family, and charitable organizations. Royce and Donna Faulkner will be remembered for their many philanthropic endeavors including gifts to the University of Texas, Faulkner Hall at Schreiner University, and other organizations located throughout Austin and Texas. For the past 25 years, Donna has been a passionate patron of Austin's Settlement Home, an organization that promotes healing and growth in children, young adults and families by providing a continuum of care, support and resources and serves individuals who have experienced severe emotional trauma, abuse and neglect. Donna is responsible for the Settlement Home's Williamson Family Campus that includes 12 transitional apartments and a large conference center. Donna also provided funding for the Hope for Tomorrow Scholarship for former Settlement Home residents who are pursuing a college or vocational degree. The family would like to recognize the caretakers and helpers who became Royce and Donna's extended family over the last few years: Barb, Preet, Hailey, Nicole, Pempa, Andrea, Marsha, Ramon and Ricardo and the many staff members from Halcyon. The family would also like to recognize all of the current and former Faulkner company employees who have acted faithfully and tirelessly to support Royce and Donna over the years. We love you and we are eternally grateful for your loyalty and support. A private family burial will be held in the Austin Memorial Park Cemetery at 11 am on Thursday, February 27th. A reception for family and friends will be held from 12 pm to 1 pm at the Weed-Corley- Fish Funeral Home located at 3125 N Lamar Blvd. Austin, TX 78705. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hope for Tomorrow Fund at The Settlement Home, 1600 Payton Gin Road, Austin, TX 78758, www.settlementhome.org. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 25, 2020