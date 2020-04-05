|
MCELROY, Donna On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, Donna Marie Melnar McElroy, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, went home peacefully to her Heavenly Father surrounded by her family at the age of 69 after fighting a 6 month, challenging battle with pancreatic cancer. Donna was born on September 6, 1950 in East Bernard, Texas to William and Mary Melnar. She grew up in Wallis, Texas on her family farm. She received her undergraduate degree in education from the University of Texas in Austin in 1972. Donna started her career teaching home economics at Cunningham Junior High in Corpus Christi where she met her husband Ronald McElroy. They were married on February 7, 1973 and had 3 daughters. After Ronald passed away in 1989, she went back to school and received her masters in special education from Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Donna spent the next 18 years teaching high school and preschool students as a special education teacher in both Corpus Christi and Austin. Donna had a passion for students with special needs. She also loved to read, sew, paint, cook, play games, travel and dance, just to name a few hobbies. These wonderful hobbies helped her be the best teacher, mom, friend and grandma! If she didn't have a book in her hand, she was playing a game, going on fun adventures, or cooking with her family and friends. Every Sunday, she loved to cook lunch for her family, and most Sunday afternoons would end with a family game or a trip to the park with the grandkids. Donna had an energy for life! Whenever there was a fun adventure ahead, she was all in! Donna was known for her great advice, welcoming smile, as well as, her kind and serving nature. Donna was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald McElroy, and her mother and father, Mary and William Melnar. She is survived by her three daughters, Laurie Devorkin, Kelly Hobbs, and Carrie Rodriguez; her step son, Glen McElroy; her brother William Melnar; her sister Mildred Petrusek; her seven grandchildren Ronald, Hannah, Ella, Dylan, Mia, Luke and Cameron; three nieces, Melinda Stewart, Lynette Melnar, and Gayle Gelber; one nephew, Mark Petrusek and several cousins. Due to the current times, a memorial service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Austin,Texas at a later date with a private burial in Wallis, Tx. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), which is dedicated to fighting the world's toughest cancer @ https://www.pancan.org or Anybabycan, an organization that helps children with disabilities improve their skills and quality of life @ https://anybabycan.org
