ROLAND, Donna The family of Donna Roland, Founder and former Director of Open My World Therapeutic Riding Center would be honored to have you attend her Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 11th-from 3pm to 7pm. The celebration will be in the arena at 1020 CR 270, Leander. Bring something chocolate to share in her memory, visit with family and friends, and watch her life video. If you would like to share your memories, Remembrances will be from 5pm-6pm followed by Eulogy given by Pastor Joe Bob Ellison, closing with candlelight Celebration of Life.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 10, 2019