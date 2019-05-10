Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the arena
1020 CR 270
Leander, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Roland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Roland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna Roland Obituary
ROLAND, Donna The family of Donna Roland, Founder and former Director of Open My World Therapeutic Riding Center would be honored to have you attend her Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 11th-from 3pm to 7pm. The celebration will be in the arena at 1020 CR 270, Leander. Bring something chocolate to share in her memory, visit with family and friends, and watch her life video. If you would like to share your memories, Remembrances will be from 5pm-6pm followed by Eulogy given by Pastor Joe Bob Ellison, closing with candlelight Celebration of Life.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.