TOTH, Donna Elizabeth Templin Donna Elizabeth Templin Toth of Pflugerville, Texas passed away on March 27, 2019, at home. Born in Mountain Home, Idaho on December 16, 1954 to Colonel Jack Donald Templin and Blanche Lanelle Leach, Donna grew up an Air Force brat and saw childhood homes in Mountain Home, ID; Tucson, Arizona; El Paso, TX; Beale AFB, CA; Taipei, Taiwan; and Shreveport, LA before Col. Templin retired in Austin, TX. She graduated from Lanier High School, where she met her best friend and love of her life, Chris Toth, and later attended the University of North Texas. Early career endeavors included performing "grease monkey" duties at a north Austin Phillip 66 (the first female to do so!) and working in the wafer fab at Motorola. She even worked as a masonry laborer for Chris, before they decided she was better suited to manage the office. They went on to build a successful masonry construction business, Lone Star Masonry and later CD Lone Star, Inc., which has served central Texas for over 43 years. Donna was an avid music fan: she and Chris have numerous stories of classic rock shows at historic Austin music venues. Later, her love of music grew to include her kids' band performances and she became an enthusiastic band mom and volunteer. She was a voracious reader and she and Chris loved baseball, especially the Longhorns. Their passion for SCUBA diving took them throughout the Caribbean, but the place she loved most was Hana, Hawaii, where she and Chris spent several sublime vacations. She was known for being generous, kind, and having a contagious sense of humor. She was a child of God and loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Donna is survived by her husband of 42 years Chris; her daughter Cathy Toth of Austin; her son Brad Toth and wife Sara of Fort Worth; sister Margie and husband Guy of Austin; sister Cathy and husband Rick of Lake Saint Louis; brother Jack and wife Shelly of College Station; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Lanelle Leach Templin, father retired Colonel Jack Donald Templin, and sister Susan Templin Bassi. Her smile and the sound of her laughter will be missed by all. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 31, 2019