WILSON, Donnie R. Donnie R. Wilson of Lockhart, TX, passed peacefully on March 20, 2019, when the Lord called her to her heavenly home where she is alive in His presence. She was born on Jan. 30, 1939 in San Angelo, TX to Frank and Frankie Nell (Fulcher) Strom. Donnie lived a full life, married with three children, earned college degrees up to her Doctorate of Education from the University of Houston. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Strom, husband John M. Wilson, son John Michael "Mike" Wilson, daughter Melinda Kay Wilson, and companion Gifford Babcock. She is survived by son Mitch Wilson (Joanne), sister Linda Parker of OK, grandchildren Miranda, Jerrod, Mallory, Hunter, Clayton, Tyler, Aidan; nieces Dalynna, Stephanie, Julie; 9 great grandchildren; 6 great nephews/niece. A Celebration Memorial Service will be at First United Methodist Church, Lockhart, TX on Friday, March 29th at 10:30 AM.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 28, 2019