Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donnie Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donnie R. Wilson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donnie R. Wilson Obituary
WILSON, Donnie R. Donnie R. Wilson of Lockhart, TX, passed peacefully on March 20, 2019, when the Lord called her to her heavenly home where she is alive in His presence. She was born on Jan. 30, 1939 in San Angelo, TX to Frank and Frankie Nell (Fulcher) Strom. Donnie lived a full life, married with three children, earned college degrees up to her Doctorate of Education from the University of Houston. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Strom, husband John M. Wilson, son John Michael "Mike" Wilson, daughter Melinda Kay Wilson, and companion Gifford Babcock. She is survived by son Mitch Wilson (Joanne), sister Linda Parker of OK, grandchildren Miranda, Jerrod, Mallory, Hunter, Clayton, Tyler, Aidan; nieces Dalynna, Stephanie, Julie; 9 great grandchildren; 6 great nephews/niece. A Celebration Memorial Service will be at First United Methodist Church, Lockhart, TX on Friday, March 29th at 10:30 AM.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.