ESSARY, Dora Dean "Dinkie" Dora Dean "Dinkie" Essary, age 86, peacefully passed away on March 17th, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Dinkie was born the ninth of ten children on March 21st, 1932 in Magnum, Oklahoma to John Thomas Hutchins and Willie Elizabeth Riley Hutchins. She weighed only three and a half pounds at birth, prompting her sister to say, "She's so dinkie," and the name stuck. After her family moved from Oklahoma to Waxahachie, Texas, Dinkie met and married the love of her life, Ray Lewis Essary in 1951 and were married for 62 years until Ray's passing in 2013. Ray's service in the Navy took them to various places before they settled down in Austin, Texas where they began their family. She owned and operated children's day care centers named Dinkie's Darlings. Dinkie influenced and cared for hundreds of children, many of whom would work for her, and many that would later bring their own children to visit her. Community was important to Dinkie. She was very active in local organizations, events, and the church. In her later years, she and Ray settled into a small community in San Marcos, making connections and friends that were very dear to her. Dinkie Essary had a truly special spirit, a strong faith, and a real love of life and of people. She loved making others laugh and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a true inspiration and will always be our rock and saving grace. She was known to her family as Mimi, and is survived by her daughter Laura Walker, grandson Brent Walker and family; her son, Michael Essary, grandson Cory Essary and family, granddaughter Emily Essary and family; as well as her granddaughter Christina Moore Smith-Goeke and family, grandson Christopher Moore and family; including four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Essary, and daughter, Sharon Moore, with whom we know she is with now. Visitation will be held at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin, Tx, from 2-4 PM on Sunday, March 24th. A funeral is scheduled for Monday, March 25th, from 2-3 PM at the 6014 Cameron Road Church of Christ, followed by graveside service at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery, 14501 N IH-35. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of Dora "Dinkie" "Mimi" Essary. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 22, 2019