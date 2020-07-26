NAUERT, Dora Dora Nell Mehner Nauert, 89, joined her husband Herbert Nauert Jr. in heaven July 22, 2020. She was born December 8, 1930 to Paul and Dora Buechmann Mehner, in Travis County, Austin Texas. Dora graduated from Pflugerville High School in 1948. While attending Nixon-Clay Business College in Austin, she lived at the YWCA, where she made many lifelong friends and memories. On May 26, 1951, she married her high school sweetheart, Herbert, who played professional baseball for the Texas League. Due to the team's schedule, their wedding took place in Harlingen, Texas, pre- game, on home plate. It wasn't Dora's bridal dream, but it became one of her family's favorite stories. Their marriage lasted 62 years and everyone agreed it was a home run. Dora worked for the Texas Highway Department, and retired as Insurance Manager at the Texas State Florists' Association. She is survived by her children and their families: daughters Rebecca Nicolaou and husband Ted (Los Angeles) and Nancy King and husband John (Austin); and her son Herb Nauert III and wife Kristin (Austin). Her grandchildren: Corinna Nicolaou and husband Phil Gruen; Alex Nicolaou; Katie King, Pete De La Pena and great grandson Barret, better known as Bear; John David and Daniel King; Avery and Abbey Nauert. In-laws Colleen Mehner, Joyce Norton, Bobby and Joyce Nauert, and her many wonderful nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and extended family at Messiah Lutheran Church. Dora was a perfectionist when it came to organizing and cooking for family celebrations. Her greatest pleasures were spending time with her husband, children and their spouses, grandchildren, family and friends. They shared many fun holidays, vacations, and fishing trips to Rockport, whether or not the fish were biting. Special thanks to all the medical professionals who have cared for Dora through the years, and most recently, the staff at The Grove at Buckner Villas, Austin. Due to Covid there will be no Visitation. The outdoor service will take place at the burial site: Wednesday, July 29, 10AM Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery 14501 North Ih-35, Pflugerville, Texas 78660 The family looks forward to hosting a joyful Celebration of Dora's Life when it's safe to gather again. Memorial contributions may be made to: Central Texas Table of Grace PO Box 52, Round Rock, Texas 78680 Centraltexastableofgrace.org
or to the charity of your choice
. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
.