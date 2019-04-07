Home

Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park
Doreen Di Mego Obituary
DI MEGO, Doreen Doreen Di Mego, age 75, lost her battle with cancer on 4/3/2019. She was born 7/11/1943 in Felixstowe, England. She was happily married 53 years to Dave Di Mego. Doreen was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children Maria Smith (Louis) and Mike Di Mego (Vicky), 5 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, was an avid golfer, bowler, and loved spending time with her family. Most importantly, she cherished her role as "Nana". She was a long tenured store manager at Jack Brown cleaners and worked in the tech industry. Doreen was a longtime member of the Point Venture Golf Club, where her positive and encouraging personality made her a joy to play with. A celebration of her life will be held on April 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Point Venture POA located at 555 Venture Blvd South in Lago Vista, Tx 78645. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doreen's memory to M.D. Anderson.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 7, 2019
