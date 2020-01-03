|
WILLIMACK, Doris Dale McGee Doris Dale McGee Willimack passed away December 29, 2019 in Austin, Texas at 91 years old. December 10, 1928, Dale was born to Lou Allan Dale McGee and Boyd Lee McGee. Although she was born in Plainview, Texas, she lived almost all of her years in Austin, Texas. Dale graduated from the University of Texas in Journalism aspiring to be a reporter. While attending school, she worked for the Foreign Students Association, met her husband, Larry Clay Willimack. After enjoying traveling through Europe Dale was offered a job at Humble Oil (Exxon). She was the only working woman in the company at the time. Dale went on to work for J.J. "Jake" Pickle in his Public Relations Firm as their administrative secretary. Later she worked for Texas Medical Association as their Annual Program and Convention Coordinator for 37 years. The medical education conventions grew so large, Austin did not have enough convention and hotel space to host them. Dale was not only career driven, but a loving mother and grandmother, writer, traveler, dog lover, and passionate advocate for education and women's equality in the workplace. She was an active member and elder at Central Presbyterian Church in downtown Austin. She leaves behind her daughter, Susan Elizabeth Manzello Willimack; son, Scott Austin Willimack; grandchildren, Elyse Nicole Manzello; Jonathan Ellis Manzello and Kade Austin Willimack; siblings, C.L. "Buddy" McGee and Patricia Lou Chambers McGee. She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Clay Willimack; sister Betty Del McGee Smith; and parents, Lou Allan Dale McGee and Boyd Lee McGee. The will be held at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 North IH-35, Pflugerville, Texas 78660 on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 2pm. Burial will follow the funeral at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Visitation is Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 4pm-6pm.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 3, 2020