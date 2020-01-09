|
SWANNER, Doris Day Doris Eugene Swanner died on January 6, 2020 and has passed to eternal life with Christ. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Doris was born to Claude and Willie Campbell in Brownwood, Texas on December 14, 1928. Doris graduated from Brownwood High School and attended Howard Payne University where she met her future husband, Joseph Swanner. In 1952, Doris moved to Austin, Texas where she earned a B.S. in Home Economics, and an M.Ed. in Counseling and Guidance at Texas State University. She was a member of Alpha Chi, a national organization for the upper 10% of college graduates; Delta Pi, an honorary organization for outstanding education majors; and Phi Epsilon Omicron, for outstanding Home Economic majors. Doris taught Home Economics at O'Henry Junior High School from 1969 to 1972 and worked as a Guidance Counselor in the Manor School District from 1974 until her retirement in 1990. She organized the first Texas State Teacher's Association in the Manor I.S.D., and served as president for three years. Doris was a member of Riverbend Church, where she served as a Stephen Minister. She has taught Bible study classes at Westlake Hills Baptist, Park Hills Baptist, and South Austin Christian Women's Club. She was a member of the South Austin Women's Club where she served as president, Town Lake Garden Club, and Antique Angels Red Hats. She lived in Rollingwood since 1961, and had been active in Rollingwood Women's Club. Doris' life was a reflection of her service to others as shown by her volunteerism at EI Buen Samaritano, Operation Brotherhood and several other organizations. She became a Stephen Minister at Riverbend Church in order to help those in crisis. To help others along life's journey was her goal in life. Doris Swanner spent her final years at Brookdale Westlake Hills where she made many close friends and assumed leadership roles. She chaired the committee to rewrite the Brookdale handbook. Doris also organized and led the weekly Brookdale church services. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, her mother Willie, her father Claude Leo, and her brothers Wallace and Don Campbell. Her dearly loved survivors include son and daughter-in-law James M. and Jennifer Day, and son Joseph C. Day; Grandchildren Meagan, Dakota, and Carson Day; Step-children Risa and husband Frank Pajestka, Rev. Rhonda and husband Rob Montgomery; and Joseph Brooks Swanner and wife Darla; Step-Grandchildren Victoria and Cyril Pajestka, and Rebecca and Christina Swanner. Memorial Services will be conducted at 11:00am in the morning on Saturday, 11th January 2020, in the Colonial Chapel of Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, Texas with Paulette Swartz officiating. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 9, 2020