TERRY, Doris Edith Galvan Marroquin Doris Edith Galvan Marroquin Terry, age 93, of Austin, Texas finished her journey home on January 17, 2020. Doris was born on November 5, 1926 to the late Frances Lucille Dunnick Galvan and the late Robert Anthony Galvan in Cook County, Illinois. Doris entered nursing school at UCLA and then entered a nursing program specifically recruiting for the armed services at the University of Texas-Galveston during World War II. While in nursing school, Doris met and married Luis Marroquin, Sr., M.D. After Doris graduated from nursing school and Luis completed medical school, Luis built a medical practice in Port Arthur, Texas, while Doris built what she regarded as her prime legacyher faith and her family. Together, Doris and Luis were blessed with 13 children. Doris was a world traveler and well-read. She was a lover of the romantic arts and theater. She enjoyed family celebrations, and always joined everyone on the dance floor, most recently at her 90th birthday party. To her family, she was loved for her elegance and style, her strength of character and counsel, her fair and firm discipline, and her example of grace, forgiveness, joy and love. She devoutly practiced her Roman Catholic faith. She considered her faith to be her most precious treasure and she considered passing on this devotion to her children, grandchildren and great-children to be her most important endeavor. Doris was blessed with two true loves of her life: her first husband, the late Luis Marroquin, Sr., M.D. with whom she was married for 41 years, and her second husband, the late Douglas W. Terry, M.D. with whom she was married for 24 years. Doris is also preceded in death by her younger sister and brother, Nancy Maria Galvan McFadden and Anthony Robert Galvan, and sons Paul Marroquin (2002) and Sean Thomas Marroquin (1972). She is survived by her children Luis Marroquin, Jr. and his wife Margaret (Peggy), Marc Marroquin and his wife Janelle, daughter-in-law Renee Marroquin, Eric Marroquin and his wife Patricia, Robert Marroquin, D.D.S. and his wife Emily, Timothy Marroquin and his wife Candice, Mary Kathryn and her husband Daniel (Dan) Casey, Michael Gerard Marroquin, Maureen Ann and her husband William (Bill) Connors, Monique Maria and her husband James (Jim) Nabholz, Maura Roxanne and her husband Christian David, and Gregory David Marroquin and his wife Pamela. She is also survived by her 40 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren, 4 nieces and nephews, 12 great-nieces and great-nephews and 3 great-great nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Theresa of Lisieux Catholic Church, 4311 Small Dr., Austin, Texas. A rosary will begin at 12:30 p.m., followed by a funeral mass at 1:00 p.m. On Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Doris will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3900 Twin City Hwy, Groves, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to www.charitiesangels.org for the benefit of UCSF's The Kidney Project. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 21, 2020