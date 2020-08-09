1/1
Doris Elaine Howard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOWARD, Doris Elaine Doris Elaine Howard, 78, of Austin died Thursday, August 6th. She was born in Austin, TX on November 26, 1941, a daughter of the late Hattie (William) and Rev. Willie Palmer. The Family Celebration of her Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/ dorishoward) will be 11AM on Wednesday, August 12th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church with public viewing starting at 10AM. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street Austin. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor & Austin Areas
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor & Austin Areas

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved