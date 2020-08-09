HOWARD, Doris Elaine Doris Elaine Howard, 78, of Austin died Thursday, August 6th. She was born in Austin, TX on November 26, 1941, a daughter of the late Hattie (William) and Rev. Willie Palmer. The Family Celebration of her Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/
dorishoward) will be 11AM on Wednesday, August 12th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church with public viewing starting at 10AM. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street Austin. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.