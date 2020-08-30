KING, Doris Helena Doris King, 79, Austin died Tuesday, August 25th. She was born in Hattiesburg, MS on February 17, 1941, a daughter of the late Erie (Scott) and Lawrence Santee. Doris was the wife of Samuel Lee King Sr. The Family Celebration of Her Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/dorisking
) will be 11AM on Thursday, September 3rd at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Basil Aguza, MSP officiating. Interment 2PM at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Wednesday September 2nd. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.