EDGAR, Doris Jean Doris Jean Edgar, born on April 4, 1931, passed away on February 22, 2019 at age 87. Doris was the daughter of Lester and Lillian Campbell. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband Robert Edgar, her three daughters and their husbands Leslie and Robert Kelsay, Gina and Scott Seaquist, and Julie and Joe Reedy, and grandchildren Laurel and Stacy Gouldie, Stayci and Shelby Seaquist, and Chris and Sarah Reedy, and great-grandchild Parker Gouldie. She is also survived by her step-daughter Carolyn Storey and her children Adam and Eric Storey and grandchild Rowan Storey. Doris worked for St. David's Hospital for 18 years. She loved helping others and continued to serve St. David's as a volunteer in multiple roles, including President of the Auxiliary. She was also a very active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church. She was surrounded by her friends and family during the last several weeks. She will be missed and forever in our hearts. The family wishes to thank Halcyon Home Hospice for their loving care. Memorial Services will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church March 8 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church 2128 Barton Hills Dr, Austin, TX 78704.