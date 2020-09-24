RUTLEDGE, Doris Jean After a full life and blessed with amazing family, friends and experiences, our beloved Doris Jean Rutledge passed away on September 6, 2020 with family by her side. Born on May 24, 1930 to James and Maggie Barr, Jean married Phillip Goldston and raised two sons, David and Bruce Goldston and one daughter, Sharon Haney. Jean had a passion for gospel music, playing piano and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by her son, David and loving husband, Clifford. She is survived by her sister Louise Carter of Pasadena, TX, daughter Sharon Haney and her husband Jerry, her son Bruce Goldston and his wife Michelle, all of Smithville, TX and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jean was a force in this world and will be greatly missed. Please join us in honoring her life on September 11, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Smithville, TX at 11:00 am.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store