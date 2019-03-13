Services Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home 9700 Anderson Mill Road Austin , TX 78750 (512) 335-1155 For more information about Doris Jones Resources More Obituaries for Doris Jones Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Doris Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers JONES, Doris of Austin, TX, passed away on March 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Vicksburg, Mississippi to Susie Evelyn Hughes (Jones) and George Jones, Jr. Doris spent her formative years with her loving grandparents, Mariah Erves-Hughes and Robert Hughes, who taught her the importance of education, hard work and discipline. She was raised Catholic and was unwavering in her faith throughout her life. Doris was born to be an educator. She demonstrated a lifelong love of learning from an early age. Growing up in Mississippi she understood the power of a good education and how far it could take you. She was intent on ensuring that young people could reach their potential in the classroom. Doris attended Alcorn State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. She then went on to earn a Master of Science in Education at State University of New York (College at New Paltz). Doris began her career in education as a librarian at Etta O'Neil Library in Vicksburg, but she was destined to be in the classroom with students ? her true calling. Doris taught elementary school age children for 50 years, across Mississippi, New York and Texas. She spent over three decades with the Austin Independent School District, teaching 2nd through 4th grades. During her decades in education in Texas, Doris also served on the State Board of Education's book review committee, filling the family home with educational textbooks, and helping to ensure all students had access to high-quality textbooks in their classrooms. Doris was married to Benjamin F. Jones, Jr., for 53 years. They met in 1966 in their hometown of Vicksburg. One day, Ben saw Doris walking home from Etta O'Neil Library and was so taken aback by her that he immediately stopped to introduce himself. They started dating shortly thereafter and were married by the end of that year. Their marriage was rooted in love, patience and understanding, and they were together until Doris' end. Their union bore three lovely children Benjamin F. Jones, III, Katrina Jones and Kimberly Jones. Doris had a strong belief in family ties and preserving a strong family unit. She raised her children with lots of love and support, and as a mother provided them with a caring and compassionate respite you could always go home. There, she would be waiting for you, and would welcome you with open arms and encouraging words of wisdom. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and leader in the Austin community. She will be missed by many ? especially by her family. Her life was a great example for all to follow one of loyalty, determination, love, faith, continuous learning, thoughtful discernment and grit. We will strive to honor her legacy by holding true to those tenets that guided her life and by following her example. Doris was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mariah Erves-Hughes and Robert Hughes; her parents, George Jones and Susie Evelyn Hughes; brothers Dwight Williams, Michael Williams, Thomas Williams, and sister, Linda Sue Williams. Doris is survived by her husband of 53 years, Benjamin Jones, Jr, and her children Benjamin Jones, III, Katrina Jones (Dane Glen), and Kimberly Jones (Adam Perez). She is also survived by her three beautiful grandchildren ? Annabella Marie Perez, Grace Lillian Glen, and Severa Mariah Perez. Doris Jones was a loving and devoted sibling and is also survived by her sisters, Pamela Ned and Jean Strong, along with a host of wonderful nieces and nephews. The family has entrusted Dignity Memorial at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home with funeral preparations. An evening rosary vigil will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 pm CST on Friday, March 15th, at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home, located at at 9700 Anderson Mill Rd in Austin, TX. The funeral service honoring Doris Jones' life will be held at 12:00 pm CST on Saturday, March 16th, at St. Louis King of France Catholic Church at 7601 Burnet Rd in Austin, TX. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 13, 2019