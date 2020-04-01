|
|
WILLIAMS, Doris Lanelle Doris Lanelle Williams passed from this world on to heaven on Sunday, March 29th. To try to capsulize her 97 years in an obituary is an exceptionally tough assignment. Doris was born February 8, 1923, in Kempner, Texas, to the proud parents of William Elmer and Eula Virginia Murphy. For chronological and historical reference, Warren G Harding was the President in 1923. In her lifetime, she saw 17 different presidents lead our country. Growing up, the Murphys went to many gospel gatherings. In her adult life, she loved to go listen to the Stamps Quartet, the Statesman, and, of course, the Blackwood Brothers. Doris went to school in Copperas Cove, Texas. She graduated from Copperas Cove High School, but, because she was an excellent athlete, she still played on the volleyball and basketball team one year after her graduation!! Doris worked most of her life. She started as a waitress at the Elite Cafe in Lampasas. Her life eventually took her to Austin, Texas, where she worked for 37 years total at Casis and Anthony's Cleaners. She was loved by her customers, some of whom were celebrities: Matthew McConaughey, then Lt. Governor Rick Perry, Texas golfers Ben Crenshaw and Tom Kite, Walter and Cathy Cronkite, and Lucy Bird Johnson. Later in her life, she met Colt and Rachel McCoy. Don't tell the others, but Colt was her ultimate celebrity! She genuinely liked and cared for all people. Doris loved family!! Her son James (Jimmy) was at the top of that pyramid. Jimmy was a track star at Austin Travis, Schreiner College and eventually an all-conference performer for his Alma Mater Texas Tech. Doris loved her son more than anything or anybody! He was truly her "gem". She moved to the Denver area to be near Jim and his family in 2007 at the spry age of 84. She loved her life in Colorado. She returned to Texas in 2016 after Jim unexpectedly passed away. The move brought her closer to nieces and nephews who showed her much love and support. Doris was always a giver and never a taker. She made every family member feel very loved, and we were! Doris loved flowers. She especially loved Texas wildflowers in the spring; she also loved watching sports of all kinds. Her college teams were the Texas Longhorns and, obviously, Jim's Red Raiders. The Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos were her favorite pro teams. She watched golf, tennis, and any other sport on TV. She was even a worthy adversary in fantasy football! She was quite the fan and armchair coach. Recently she shared that UT Coach Smart needed to leave "their big guy" closer to the basket!! Another TV show she loved was The Bachelor. She would text family members after each episode to review what had just happened. There was a window of time during her retirement where you didn't bother her: when The Bold and The Beautiful and The Young and The Restless were on her TV! If you ever wanted to see Doris smile, you could just mention her grandson Chris or his family, wife Danica, great grandkids Drake, Zaria, Ezmay and Valyn. She also had a special place in her heart for her daughter-in-law Amy Brouwer. Her love for family did not stop there. Doris is also survived by her very loving daughter-in-law Judy Delillo, step grandkids and their spouses: Veronica and Derrick Pope, Daniel and Alisha Sepsey, and John and Alyssa Sepsey who were never "step" in her heart or actions. Much like her great grandkids Eliana, Parker, Rylee and Avery. Grandma Doris loved them all! Doris is survived by her loving and dependable brother V.O. Murphy of Kingsland. Her grandson Chris Jones of Aurora, Colorado. Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband J.B. Williams, son Jim Jones, and sister Colene Murphy Boyd. Should anyone desire, contributions can be made to the Ronald McDonald House Central Texas. A private graveside service will be at 1:00 PM on Thursday, April, 2, 2020, at Rest Haven Cemetery in Brady, Texas, with Kyle Byrd officiating. An online guest book may be signed at www.PutnamCares.com. Doris' care entrusted to Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave., Kingsland, Texas, 78639. (325)388-0008.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 1, 2020