FULGHUM, Doris Lee O'Bryan Doris Lee O'Bryan Fulghum slipped quietly into eternity on September 3, 2019, two weeks shy of her 90th birthday. She is now with Jesus and joyfully reunited with her husband Gary after over 16 years apart. Doris was born September 17, 1929 in Louisville, KY to Clara and Joseph O'Bryan. She met and fell in love at Myrtle Beach with a handsome lifeguard, Gary Fulghum Jr. from Middlesex, NC. They were married at Craig AFB Chapel in Selma, AL in July 1955. Their Air Force travels included Bryan, TX and experiencing Okinawa with two young children. Ft. Walton Beach, FL and Hampton, VA tours were followed by over 25 years in Austin, TX. Once the children were older, Doris started working part time at Paul's, a bedding and bath store where she developed cherished lifelong friendships with several co-workers. She and Gary were active members at Hyde Park Baptist Church for many years. They also enjoyed walks in their beautiful Barton Hills neighborhood or around Zilker Park with their one and only faithful toy poodle Tony. Gary fought a rare form of leukemia for many years with Doris faithfully by his side. They moved to Longview in 2002 where Doris lost Gary within a year. She volunteered at Good Shepherd hospital, enjoyed water aerobics, and bragged on her grandkids. She and Gary joined Oakland Heights Baptist Church where Deb's family was active for many years. Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband Gary, her parents, stepdad, sister-in-law Tillie Daeke, brothers-in-law Gus Daeke and Charlie Musser. She is survived by daughter Deb Robey and husband Sam of Longview, and her son Gary Fulghum III and wife Lana Khawaja of Houston. She was lovingly known as "Honey" to her four grandchildren: Amy Fulghum, Nicholas Fulghum, Hannah and husband Chris Anderson, and Sammy Robey (fiance' Emily Newson). She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and Fulghum/Wilder relatives in North Carolina, including her loving sisters-in-law Frances Musser and Connie (husband George) Atkinson. A special thank you from Deb and the family to the tireless caregivers at Hawkins Creek Assisted Living and Trinity Timbers. Thank you for loving on Mom through her struggles with Alzheimers. Thank you to OHBC members who visited and faithfully brought flowers to brighten her day. Thank you to all who sent encouraging cards even when she could no longer return the favor. Visitation is Friday, September 6 from 6-8 PM at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. A celebration service will be Saturday, September 7 at 11 AM in the Chapel of Radar Funeral Home with Pastor Dave Jochum officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to support research against Alzheimer's or Cancer are encouraged. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 6, 2019