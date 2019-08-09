Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
Doris Littlefield McCarty


1926 - 2019
Doris Littlefield McCarty Obituary
MCCARTY, Doris Littlefield Doris Littlefield McCarty, age 92, of Austin, Texas was born on November 8, 1926 in Goose Creek, Texas as the third child of four girls and four boys. She passed away on August 4, 2019 at home under Hospice care of Encompass. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward McCarty and her son Robert Thomas McCarty. She is survived by her daughter, Janet McCarty Bierbower and daughter in law, Linda Lambert McCarty. She is also survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, siblings, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. Doris will be truly missed and her memory will be cherished by all who have had the pleasure of knowing her throughout her life. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday August 10, 2019. A Funeral service will follow beginning at 3:30 p.m. in The Memorial Chapel of Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville, Texas. Graveside services will take place at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery after. Please visit www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com to share condolences and memories you have of Doris with her family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 9, 2019
