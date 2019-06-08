ORR, Doris Marie Bennett Doris Marie Bennett Orr passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019 at the age of 90. She had been born on October 23, 1928 in Bryson, Texas to Johnie Loreen Parrish Bennett and Floyd Farrell Bennet. In 1960 Doris met Harold Dean Orr in the library at Texas Christian University, where Harold was studying Theology to become a Methodist minister and Doris was earning a master's degree in counseling. The two formed a loving bond and exchanged vows of marriage on December 21, 1961, thus beginning 50 happy years of marriage. They were blessed with two children-Glen Curtis Orr, who was born October 25, 1963, and Mary Kathleen Orr, born January 31, 1967. Glen married Karen White on December 1, 1990, and Mary married Cade Coldren on January 5, 1991. Harold and Doris were also blessed with five grandchildren, Callie, Sarah, and Austin Orr, and Ethan and Miranda Coldren. After years of struggling with Alzheimer's, Doris was finally free as she passed away in Loveland, Colorado with her two children and one grandchild nearby, joining her husband Harold again after eight years apart. Preceding Doris in death are her husband, Harold Dean Orr, and her mother, Johnie Loreen Bennett. She is survived by her sister Melba Kirkpatrick and her brother-in-law Bill Kirkpatrick, as well as her two children, their spouses, and five grandchildren. The funeral service will be 10:00 am Monday, June 3, 2019, at the First Methodist Church in Bastrop, Texas. Burial will follow the service at Fairview Cemetery in Bastrop, followed by a time of fellowship and remembrance in the Methodist Church fellowship hall. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary