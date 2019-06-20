|
WALLIN, Doris G. Doris G. Wallin, 99, of Round Rock, Texas passed away on June 17, 2019. Doris was born on November 20, 1919 in Hutto, Texas to the late C.B. and Edith Anderson. Doris married Rudolph Wallin on December 3, 1938. Doris is survived by her children: Jimmy Wallin and wife Katherine, Gwen Santiago and husband Joseph, Vernell Bradley and husband Butch, 8 Grandchildren, 15 Great Grandchildren, 4 Great Great Grandchildren, Sister-in-law Pauline Wallin, along with many nieces and nephews. Doris is preceded in death by her parents, husband Rudolph, daughter Barbara Richards, two brothers, and one sister. Visitation will be at Beck Funeral Home, Round Rock, on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be at Palm Valley Lutheran Church on Friday June 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Doris' memory to Palm Valley Lutheran Church or the organization of your choice.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 20, 2019