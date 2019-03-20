Resources More Obituaries for Dorothy Fruchter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dorothy A. Fruchter

Obituary Condolences Flowers FRUCHTER, Dorothy Anne "Dee" nee Sewell, was born March 26, 1920, in Berkeley California. The family eventually moved to Taft, California, where her father had taken a job coaching and teaching math at the high school. Dorothy graduated from Taft Union High and went on to attend the University of California at Berkeley, graduating with a B.A. in Psychology in 1941. During World War II, she was a civilian employee of the U.S. Army Air Force Aviation Psychology program, at first in Santa Ana, California, and later in San Antonio, Texas. During this time, she met and married Benjamin Fruchter, who was serving in the same program. Dee and Ben's son, Jonathan Sewell, was born in San Antonio in 1945. After the war, Dee followed Ben back to southern California, where he attended the University of Southern California for his doctorate. Their second child, Judith Ellen, was born in Los Angeles. In 1948, the family moved to Austin, where Ben joined the University of Texas at Austin faculty in the Department of Educational Psychology. Dee pursued her M.A. in Psychology at this time, receiving her degree from UT in 1953. Their third child, David Edward, was born in Austin in 1954. In 1956, Dorothy became President and Chief Research Officer for the Psychological Research Service, a corporation doing contract research for the Air Force. In 1964, this company merged with the Educational Development Corporation, with Dee continuing as CEO and Research Director until 1981. Under her direction, the company completed work on dozens of contracts with state and federal agencies. Dorothy returned to graduate school at UT in 1967, receiving her doctorate in Educational Psychology in 1970. Thereafter, she became a licensed psychologist in private practice, assessing clients for vocational counseling and human resources until her retirement. Following in her mother's footsteps, Dorothy was an active organization woman. She was a longtime member of the American Psychological Association and the Texas Psychological Association, and had strong affiliations with the P.T.A., Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts, the Child and Family Service, the Austin Child Guidance Center, the Austin Mental Health Association, the University Ladies Club, the Faculty Wives Social Club, and the Pan American Round Table. In her spare time, Dorothy had many enthusiasms. She could play the piano, loved music, and supported the Austin Symphony, Austin Lyric Opera, and KMFA-FM. She was an avid photographer, and enjoyed word puzzles, reading mystery novels, swimming, and watching sports, especially football and golf. She could sew, specializing in needlepoint. Her husband was a devoted traveler, and Dee gladly accompanied him on their many trips. Sadly, after sixty-six years of marriage, she lost her husband in 2009. Dorothy is survived by her brother, Robert G. S. "Bud" Sewell and his wife, Carrol, and by her children, three grandchildren, and a great-grandchild. She had many friends over her long life, but very few remain; she is survived, however, by her good friends Will and Chantal Berezovytch. The family extends our warmest appreciation to all the caring staff at the Summit at Westlake, Brookdale Northwest Hills, St. David's Hospital, Brookdale Lakeway, and Brookdale Hospice for their invaluable support and many acts of kindness as our family matriarch bravely confronted her nineties. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 20, 2019