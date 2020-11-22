YOUNG, Dorothy Ann Dorothy Ann Young passed away on the morning of November 2, 2020 with her daughter by her side, just 4 months after she was diagnosed with an aggressive, late stage, metastasized cancer. She maintained her characteristic positivity & concern for others throughout this time, always expressing gratitude for each day she was blessed to live. Dorothy was born in Waco, Texas to Albert & Joanne Barnes on October 10, 1949. Her only brother, John Al, was born less than a year later. Dorothy and John Al were so close that strangers often thought they were twins. During her childhood, Dorothy and her family enjoyed many hours in bowling alleys in Waco where her parents were champion bowlers. She recalled many fond memories of those bowling alley days. After attending Northwestern & East Texas State, she graduated from the University of Houston where she majored in English. After graduation, Dorothy moved to Austin where she raised her daughter, Elizabeth. She passed on her love for family, people, animals, health, & music (especially from the '50's & '60's) while exemplifying values like the Golden Rule & always doing what's right. She obtained her real estate license but worked primarily in telecommunications for Southwestern Bell, AT&T, & CHR Solutions. Dorothy enjoyed her professional life, but her true passion was for her daughter and three granddaughters, Brooklyn, Jillian, & Ashlyn, who called her "Mimi." Family was always her priority, and she gladly dropped everything if she got a call to babysit or dog-sit for the weekend. She had a definite soft spot for animals & cared for many cherished pets throughout the years. She also enjoyed reading, traveling, and studying current events and the latest in natural health research. She will be remembered for her love, compassion, kindness, generosity, integrity and care for others, which many attest to from every stage of her life. She maintained many lifelong friendships, several of which began as far back as her elementary school days. Whether others knew her from social circles, years of work, or a brief encounter, they consistently noticed what a beautiful, special spirit she was. Indeed, to know her was to love her, and she is so greatly missed. Dorothy was predeceased by her mother, father, and brother. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Perkins, & her 3 granddaughters Brooklyn, Jillian, & Ashlyn Perkins of Austin; her nieces Holly Conger, Caraline Barnes, Kelly McKinzie & Mallory Caraveau of Ft Worth. No doubt, she's still with us in spirit, where she can better guard over & guide us all. Friends and family are invited to come to Austin for a celebration of Dorothy's life on Sunday, December 6. Further details will be sent out or you can contact Elizabeth directly or through Legacy online. In lieu of flowers, please share a personal story with the family about Dorothy or mail a donation to: Cancer Crackdown 1754 Woodruff Rd. #127 Greenville, SC 29607



