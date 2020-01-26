|
FALK, Dorothy Anne Long-time Austin resident Dorothy "Dottie" Anne Falk passed away in Council Bluffs, IA on Saturday, January 18 at age 75 after battling dementia. Dottie was born in Mountain Lake, MN and grew up in Englewood, CO. In the 1980's she moved to Austin, TX, a city she thoroughly loved. Dottie delighted in 'Keeping Austin Weird'. She worked for UT as an administrative assistant for the Applied Research Laboratories for many happy years. Her daughters, Tracey Pethoud Payne (Omaha, NE) and Johnnie Beaty (Austin, TX) will gather with her sister Judi Murphy (Phoenix, AZ) and grandson Caden (Austin, TX) in the Colorado mountains to celebrate her life and scatter her cremains. Dottie was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Doris "Ann" Falk (Phoenix, AZ). Dottie loved interior decorating, gardening, jazz and animals. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to UNICEF or Pug Rescue of Austin.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 26, 2020