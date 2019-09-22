|
ARBUCKLE, Dorothy "Dell" West On May 3, 2019, Dorothy "Dell" West Arbuckle, passed away at the age of 87. Pre-deceased by her sons, Timothy and Lynn, she leaves behind her family with smiles, tears, and beautiful memories; Children, Mike and wife, Barb, of Breckenridge, CO; Cam and wife, Rita, of Dillon, CO; Pat of Austin, TX; and Susan and wife, Kim Maire, of Lakeway, TX. Grandkids, Sage (Pat), Julie and Danny (Mike), Nick and Justine (Cam), and Caleb Jones (Susie) and Sister-cousin, Gayle Wright of Emory, TX. Dorothy was immensely proud of her family and loved her neighbors, friends, and all of the generous people that helped her remain independent and stay in her Austin home. Ever the creative spirit and champion heart, Dorothy painted with oil, sang on the radio, danced in ruffles and taps, drove with woods and irons, won with spades, and crafted with hot glue and glitter. She was a Longhorn and Cowboys fan to the end. A private Life Celebration will be held on 9/28 for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to driveasenior.org are appreciated.
