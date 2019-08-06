|
|
BEALL, Dorothy Dorothy Beall, age 89, passed away on August 2, 2019 in Bertram, Texas. She was born on November 10, 1929 in San Antonio, Texas to Andrew and Clara Watts. Dorothy is predeceased by her 1st husband, Howard J. Nalley. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Dorinda Nalley, and her grandchildren, Roeina Silva and husband AJ, Nathan Nalley and wife Maria and Trey Gilleland and her great-grandson Aiden Silva. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 7-9pm on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Cook Walden Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00am on Thursday, August 8, 2019, in the Davis Chapel of Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, Texas. Interment will follow in Austin Memorial Park, Austin, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019