Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook-Walden Funeral Home
6100 North Lamar
Austin, TX 78752
(512) 454-5611
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cook-Walden Funeral Home
6100 North Lamar
Austin, TX 78752
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Cook-Walden Funeral Home
6100 North Lamar
Austin, TX 78752
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Beall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Beall


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Beall Obituary
BEALL, Dorothy Dorothy Beall, age 89, passed away on August 2, 2019 in Bertram, Texas. She was born on November 10, 1929 in San Antonio, Texas to Andrew and Clara Watts. Dorothy is predeceased by her 1st husband, Howard J. Nalley. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Dorinda Nalley, and her grandchildren, Roeina Silva and husband AJ, Nathan Nalley and wife Maria and Trey Gilleland and her great-grandson Aiden Silva. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 7-9pm on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Cook Walden Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00am on Thursday, August 8, 2019, in the Davis Chapel of Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, Texas. Interment will follow in Austin Memorial Park, Austin, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cook-Walden Funeral Home
Download Now