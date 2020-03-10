|
PAINTER, Dorothy Bulkley 1935-2020 Dorothy "Dee" Bulkley Painter, daughter of Dorothy and Charles Bulkley, was born March 23, 1935. She was raised and educated in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and moved with her family to San Antonio, Texas in 1953. It was there that she met Theo S. Painter, Jr., a young physician just out of the Air Force, who had opened an Internal Medicine practice in San Antonio. They were married on July 11, 1957. Theo returned to training, specializing in allergy and after a year's residency in Ann Arbor, Michigan, they moved to Austin, Texas, where she lived until her death on March 6, 2020. Dee attended the University of Oklahoma but was an Austinite long enough to become a die-hard Longhorn fan. She was a member of many clubs and organizations including; The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, The Junior League of Austin, The Settlement Club, The English Speaking Union, The Art League of Austin and The Travis County Medical Alliance. Dee's zest for life was contagious. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a good athlete: a competitive swimmer and diver in her youth and a tennis player as an adult. She loved games of all kinds, especially bridge and Skip Bo. Dee was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Barbara. She is survived by her husband of almost 63 years, Theo, her daughters Dana (Bob) Parkey and Amy Hur and son Theo III (Laurie) Painter. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Will (Blaine) and Anna Parkey, Laura and Elizabeth Hur and Katharine and Theo Painter IV and one great-grandson, Wiley Parkey. She will be missed by all of her friends and family. The family is grateful to Martha Bauman from Halcyon Home and to the caregivers at The Arbor at Westminster, who lovingly cared for Dee for almost 5 years. They are also thankful to those at Halcyon Hospice who cared for her towards the end of her life. A Memorial service will be held at two o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 14th of March at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 3201 Windsor Road. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd or to the . Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 10, 2020