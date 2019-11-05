|
SCOTT, Dorothy Cecile Cile Scott, age 90, after living a life of grace, style, and kindness, was called to heaven on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Born in Dallas on September 9th, 1929, she was the second child of Dorothy and Cecil Whalley. She was a beautiful, loving and nurturing daughter, sister, wife, mother of three, Grammy of eight and great-Grammy of three. Cile's parents lived in Liverpool, England and moved to the States in the early 1920's. Cile later moved with her family to Longview where she grew up and attended Kilgore Junior College. Cile was a Longview High School Cheerleader and Homecoming Queen, Miss Kilgore and runner-up Miss Texas in 1948. She was Captain of the Kilgore Rangerettes in 1949, and with her sister Peggy, who was also a Rangerette, enjoyed many trips to Kilgore for reunions. After Kilgore Junior College she attended the University of Texas where she met the love of her life, Wally Scott Jr., and they married on December 22, 1951. Cile was an early member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd and was involved in the efforts to build the church sanctuary and the church school. While living at Onion Creek, Cile was a founding member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church. Cile was active in the Austin Junior League, a founding member of the Supper Club of Austin, an elected official of the Texas State Democratic Executive Committee and involved in many other Austin civic endeavors. Mom loved to garden, collect antiques and care for countless dogs and cats over the years. She loved to have fun and was a skilled practical joker. You never knew when you might have a bucket of water fall on your head when opening a door, have your bed "short-sheeted" or if the chocolate cake she made was real or just a box with icing on it. She and her daughter Cathy spent years stealing things from each other's house waiting to see how long it would take the other to notice something was missing. Mom loved the annual trips to Fort Clark with friends and UT football coaches and families, where she and Mary Campbell served as nurses for the Fort Clark Expeditionary Forces. She was an accomplished seamstress and needle pointer. She made our Halloween costumes, Cathy's wedding dress, Christmas stockings and granddaughters' tea party outfits and linens. She loved hosting her children and grandchildren for many happy family celebrations, especially Christmas! Her elegant taste and sense of style was always reflected in her home. We will miss her gentle, sweet spirit, her generosity and her love of life. Cile was predeceased by her husband, Wallace H. Scott, Jr. and her daughter Catherine Scott McElroy. She is survived by her sister Dr. Peggy Whalley of Austin; sons Wally Scott, III and his wife, Marietta; Willy Scott and his wife Janet; and son in law, Mike McElroy. Grandchildren; Andrew McElroy, Cate McElroy, Colly Scott Beecherl (Arthur), Cile Scott Freundt (Anton), Charlie Scott, Ali Scott Callaway (Matt), Christy Scott, and Win Scott. Great grandchildren; Louis Beecherl V, Benjamin Beecherl, and Caroline Callaway. We are grateful to the staff at the Querencia Plaza for their diligent and loving care while Cile was in residence there. To honor Mom and in lieu of flowers the family requests that any memorial gifts be made to the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd or the endowed Kilgore Rangerette Scholarship Fund previously created by Mom and Peggy. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2 PM at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, with a reception in the Parish Life Center following the service. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 5, 2019