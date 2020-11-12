1/1
Dorothy D. Jones
JONES, Dorothy D. Age 78, of Austin died Monday, November 9th. She was born in Paige, TX on October 2, 1942, a daughter of the late Pinkie (Lovings) Jackson and the late Henry Daniels. The Family Celebration of Her Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts /7325565/dorothyjones) will be 1PM on Saturday, November 14th at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church. Dorothy requested that the color black not to be worn at her service, instead lively colors. Interment at Assumption Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM, on Friday, November 13th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service which she requested to be under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration by Franklin who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 12, 2020.
