DORSEY, Dorothy Delois It is with great sadness the family of Cheryl Alexander announces the passing of her mother, Dorothy Delois Dorsey, Lovingly known as "Lois" and "Dear Dear", 69, of Austin, Texas. Dorothy passed away on May, 22, 2019 in McKinney, Texas with her loved ones by her side. The funeral service will be held at 11:00am, June 4, 2019 at Brooks-Sterling and Garrett Funeral Home at 302 North Ross Ave, Tyler Texas 75702. Reverend Patrick Lloyd will be officiating and special words of prayer by Rev Nicholas Hunt. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm, Monday, June 3rd also at Brooks-Sterling and Garrett Funeral Home. Dorothy was born in Tyler, Texas on December 28,1949. She graduated from Emmit Scott High School and continued on to receive a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from The University of Texas at Austin and 3 additional Master degrees. Dorothy loved knowledge and was recognized as a genius. Dorothy worked as a Computer programmer for the State of Texas (Workforce Commission) until her retirement. Dorothy enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. She was an avid reader and loved her quest for knowledge and learning. She adored her grandkids and was a doting mother and grandmother. She was devoted to her daughter and they shared an unbreakable bond. Dorothy is survived by her only child, daughter Cheryl Alexander (Reginald) of Frisco, Texas. Two grandsons, Reginald Cameron and Ryan Christopher Alexander of Frisco, Texas. Brother, Charles Henry Dorsey. Sister, Cubbie Nell Dorsey, of Tyler Texas and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents Jessie and Florence Dorsey. Brothers Joe and Calvin Dorsey. Sisters, Betty Camp and Ida Sears. Memorial donations may be given in Dorothy's name to Alzheimer's Foundation of America. The family of Cheryl Alexander wishes to thank all for your loving prayers and support Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary