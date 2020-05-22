|
|
KISSMAN, Dorothy Ellen Turner Dorothy Ellen Turner Kissman, known to her friends as "Dottie" or "Dottie BooBoo", passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the age of 88. Dottie was born in Quanah, Texas on June 30, 1931 to Pauline and John Turner. Her family moved to Austin in 1936. She graduated from Austin High School in 1949 and then married William "Bill" Herman Kissman, Sr. on June 30, 1949 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. W. H. (Sonny) Kissman, Jr. and Phyllis Ellen Kissman Fletcher were born to them over the next several years. They enjoyed 69 years of marriage until Bill's passing in 2018. Dottie worked for Texas Department of Public Safety for several years after marrying Bill. She left DPS to focus on raising her children. In addition to her family, Dottie had several other loves in life. She loved to read and write poetry. Dottie won awards for her poetry and had many poems published in books. She was proud of her Southern heritage which strongly influenced her writings. Dottie was proud to be a political activist. She had over 100 of her letters to the Austin American-Statesman published over the 25 years she wrote to them. Dottie loved to play Bingo and the slot machines! Most of all she enjoyed the company of friends and family over coffee, lunch, or dinner. Dottie was known for her quick wit, sense of humor, and kindness to all. She lived a full and happy life with a smile. Dottie was preceded in death by parents Pauline and John Turner, brothers John Jr., Wm. Gene, and Clifton Ray, sisters Betty Jean Turner, Mayzell Banta, Mertise Sewell, Frances Wallace, and son-in-law Randy Arlyn Fletcher. She is survived by her son W. H. (Sonny) Kissman, Jr. and daughter Phyllis Ellen Kissman Fletcher as well as sisters Sherry Parker (husband R.L.), Paula Turner and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Following is a poem for your enjoyment: Poet Laureate of the Past By Dorothy Kissman We have all read poems by the famous and great Let us refresh our memories, examine and reiterate Riley's "When The Frost is on the Pumpkin" did say Get chores done early because Winter is on the way Poet Dickenson wrote a short poem, "Ding Dong Bell" Though they were short, she told her stories rather well Lord Tennyson's verse of "Lullaby" put baby to sleep Told how baby waited for her father sailing the deep Browning's "How Do I Love Thee" then counted waysVery interesting love story of how she spent her days Robinson's "The House on the Hill" does merely state They have gone away there is nothing more to relate Truly, Burns did write a love poem, "A Red Red Rose" I really do admire his flair for elegance in this prose Even after examining Keats' "Ode to a Nightingale" I decided all those poets' good work did surely pale. Since Edgar Allen Poe remains my favorite and ideal Many times I read "The Raven" vowed this one to steal "The Raven" made me ponder as to who was Lenore And what my pondering about this name did implore When explained and shown in this his famous quote Poe's disgust for this bird revealed in words he wrote "What's this grim, ungainly, ghastly, gaunt, and ominous bird of yore meant in croaking 'Nevermore'" This poem was published by Noble House Publishers, and earned a Poe medallion and a lapel pin for the author. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 22, 2020