TURNER, Dorothy Ethel "Artist" Age 97, passed on Monday, October 26, 2020. Born in Stedman, NC on December 23, 1922, Dorothy was raised in a large family, finishing high school in 1939. She earned a BA in Art and English in 1944, and immediately joined the Army Air Force, serving until 1946. Dorothy fell in love with Mexico and lived there many years, working as an artist, also earning an MFA while there. She received her PhD for Spanish in 1970 from UT Austin and settled in Austin, where she worked as an artist, writer, editor, and translator for the Texas Department of Human Resources. Dorothy never married, but adopted the neighborhood children as her own, enriching them with art, a love for animals, and appreciation for their surroundings. She garnered several art awards locally, played the recorder, learned woodcarving, mosaic tiling, and wrote poetry. Dorothy had a very large family whom she adored. She was generous, and ready to help anyone in need. She will be dearly remembered. For more information on memorial service plans and a link to photos, see the Mission Funeral Home website.



