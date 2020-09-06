TAYLOR, Dorothy Gray Galloway Williams Dorothy Gray Galloway Williams Taylor of Austin, Texas died of Alzheimer's disease on August 19, 2020. She was 94. Mrs. Taylor loved life and especially her ever-growing family, most of whom lived in the Austin area. She was a fourth generation Texan with roots deep in Williamson County where her mother and father were born and reared. Though never a farmer, she continued to own and manage a small family place in Florence, Texas. She considered this piece of Texas her "security blanket." Mrs. Taylor was born in Miles, Texas, during the depression. Her father was an accountant in a bank and several other small institutions before moving to Austin to work for the Texas Public Service Company, a forerunner to Southern Union Gas. Dorothy was enrolled in dancing school in the first grade (Pease School) and loved the fact that her dancing recitals were at the Paramount Theater and the "old Hancock Theater." Her teacher, Camille Long, was a great inspiration. She continued to recall "the early days of Austin" to her grandchildren who found walking from her home on West 16th Street, through the capitol grounds to a picture show at the Paramount to be a strange adventure, indeed! Moving to Beaumont in 1934, Dorothy continued dancing school with Miss Judith Sproule. Her ambition was to be in the movies, have her own dancing school or dance with the Radio City Ballet. World War II erupted during her senior year at Beaumont High School and upon graduation in 1942, Dorothy moved with her mother to Austin. Working at KTBC Radio Station at the time it was purchased by Lady Bird Johnson provided Dorothy with lots of "I remember when" stories, including the fact that Cactus Pryor sang at her wedding! Dorothy married Flight Officer George F. Williams, Jr. from Big Spring, Texas, on January 31, 1945, at the Bergstrom AFB Chapel. During his Air Force career, they had assignments in Japan, Alaska, Laos and 9 U.S. states. Air Force life was exciting and many life-long friends were made and cherished. Major Williams died in 1977 at the Veteran's Hospital in Houston. Their children are Susan Williams Tait of Durango, Colorado and Georgianna Williams Zvonek of Austin, Texas. Dorothy became a Real Estate broker in Florida in 1965 and loved the profession from the very beginning. In 1970, she got her Texas license and worked for Bradfield, Cummins and Gore. From the early years as an Air Force wife, Dorothy was happiest in volunteer service. She delivered Meals on Wheels for over 20 years. She was active in the Thankful Hubbard Chapter of the DAR, the Optimistic Garden Club, The Austin Woman's Club, The Women's Association of Austin Country Club and the Retired Officer's Wives Club. In 1978, Dorothy married Conway Taylor at Covenant Presbyterian Church where they enjoyed a long and active membership. She loved her Faith Prayer Group and the Elizabeth Circle ladies. They blended their two families together and enjoyed 7 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Conway passed in 2017. Throughout their almost 40 years of marriage, the Taylors traveled to Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean. Always a gypsy at heart, Dorothy made many additional trips with her daughters and her Austin friends. Dorothy Taylor was optimistic, cheerful and sweet throughout her life. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Services will be held at a later date when we can hug.



