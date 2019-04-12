ELLIOTT, Dorothy J. Long time Austin resident, Dorothy (Johnson) Elliott, 92, passed away peacefully on April 8th, 2019 at the family farm with her pecans trees coming into full bloom. She enjoyed time spent between her Austin residence and weekends at the farm in Fayette County. She was born July 30, 1926 in Georgetown, Texas to Martha (Morgan) and TH Johnson "Coach". She grew up in Taylor, Texas until attending and graduating from Baylor University in 1946. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of La Grange and regularly attended Covenant Presbyterian Church in Austin including fellowship in the Dorcas Circle. Dorothy loved to travel, whether overseas or in Texas, she equally enjoyed the beauty and wonder of each destination and road traveled. Some of her fondest memories include the "Pickle Years" when she worked for US Representative J.J. "Jake" Pickle. She enjoyed, yet excelled at helping Mr. Pickle's constituents at his Austin office for over 23 years. It was the camaraderie of the Pickle staff both in Austin and Washington DC that led to lifelong friendships for Dorothy. Since Dorothy was a young girl, she enjoyed creating scrapbooks of memorable events, family and vacations; her life is remarkably documented in her impressive collection of scrapbooks starting at the age of 14. Any who knew Dorothy, know that she never said an unkind word or had an unkind thought; it was not possible for her to see anyone as less than special or complain about a circumstance or situation. She is survived by her son Thomas Morgan Elliott and wife Julie of Plum, Texas. Grandchildren Brian McCown and wife Wanda of Amarillo; Robert Elliott and wife Michelle of Taylor; Catherine Anne Elliott of Plum; Randall Johnson Elliott and fiancé Chandler Purcell of Dallas. Great grandchildren include Madison McCown, Farrah Elliott and Morgan Elliott. Staying in touch with Taylor Duck alumni ("Once a Duck Always A Duck") was always special to Dorothy. She rekindled her relationship with Taylor High School sweetheart, Phil Pierce, in her later life. This reunion included Phil's extended family and brought over 10 years of special blessings and enjoyment. She is preceded in death by her daughter Barbara Elliott McCown; her loving husband of 57 years, David Neal Elliott; and her parents. The family appreciates the care and guidance of Brazos Valley Hospice and the special care and the love shown by Taylor and Lorena during Dorothy's final weeks. A graveside service will be 11:00 am on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery Annex in Austin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of La Grange or Brazos Valley Hospice. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary