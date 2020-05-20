|
ZAPALAC, Dorothy J. January 29, 1921 May 15, 2020 Dorothy Jonette Lampe Zapalac (Mema), born to Romeo and Johanna Lampe of Bellville, Texas, died Friday morning, May 15. She was preceded in death by her husband Willie F. Zapalac, her parents, Romeo and Johanna Zapp Lampe, brother R.E. Lampe of Beaumont, Texas and sister Lorine Annette Lampe Danna of Houston, Texas. The family she leaves behind and loved includes, daughter Jill Zapalac of Austin, son Jeff Zapalac and wife Shannon of Horseshoe Bay, son Bill Zapalac and wife Michelle of Austin; grandchildren Dr. Jeff Zapalac and wife Lisa of Austin, Brittanie Zapalac Horn and husband, Dr. Louis Horn of Savannah, Georgia, Will and wife Stacey Zapalac of The Woodlands, Shad and wife Angela Zapalac of Austin; and 10 great grandchildren. Along with her loving golden doodle" Tucker". After graduation from Bellville High School, Dorothy attended Blinn Junior College while working at the Bellville movie theater. After Willie returned from serving in WW II, they married on April 25, 1947. Dorothy spent her life as a housewife and mother supporting her husband's work and her children's activities that took them to McAllen, Hillsboro, Stephenville, Bryan, Lubbock, Stillwater, Ok, Austin, St. Louis, MO, Buffalo, NY, New Orleans, LA and retirement in Austin, Texas. She was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, she enjoyed cooking, arts, crafts, sewing, gardening, crossword puzzles and exercise throughout her life. She participated in Zumba classes until the age of 95 and continued to work crossword puzzles within weeks of her passing. She was smart, loving, unbelievably resilient and a sweet lady. She will be missed. Dorothy continued to live a long life at home thanks to the loving care of her daughter Jill and in the later part of her life under the care giving of Visiting Angels (Sandra Simmons). Weed-Corley-Fish is providing cemetery services for the family at Austin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Championship Hearts Foundation, P. O. Box 141292, Austin, Texas 78714. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 20, 2020