SULLIVAN, Dorothy Jean 1922 - 2020 Dorothy Jean Sullivan was born in Moulton, Texas in Lavaca County on September 2, 1922 to Adolph and Antoinette Pliska Windel and died in Austin, Texas on June 19, 2020. After attending public schools and graduating from Moulton High School, she attended the University of Texas at Austin and graduated with a Bachelor's degree at a time when few women attended college. During her time at the University, she lived in a women's boarding house and worked at the Texas Capitol. A friend at the boarding house introduced her to Bernard James Sullivan, a chemical engineer from Long Island, New York. BJ (Bernard James) and DJ (Dorothy Jean) were married in 1944 during World War II and Dorothy, an only child, joined Bernie's large Irish Catholic family. Bernie worked at the magnesium plant north of town during the war which later became the University of Texas Balcones Research Center and ultimately the JJ "Jake" Pickle Center. They moved in quick succession from Austin to Buffalo, Toledo, Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Montreal, Quebec. Dorothy was widowed in 1960 when Bernie succumbed to a brain tumor and she became a single mother to her four children. A few months later, an electrical fire raged through her home. She rebuilt and renovated the house for her children and lived there another five years. With four children to educate, she returned to Austin and the University of Texas in 1965. Dorothy valued education and took postgraduate classes in library science at McGill University in Montreal and at the University of Texas. She was a school librarian in Austin ISD at Allan Junior High, Bedichek Junior High and Reagan High School. A lifelong learner, in retirement she joined LAMP at the University of Texas and took classes at the Lifetime Learning Institute into her nineties. Her love of learning also manifested itself in studying languages and her travels to Europe, Australia, Russia, and China with her childhood friend, Ada, from Moulton. She was a longtime volunteer docent at the LBJ Presidential Library and always relished her inadvertent contacts with Lady Bird. She also volunteered for many years at Seton Hospital. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Austin for 55 years. Dorothy was an early feminist and amazingly resilient. She always had a special place in her heart for the underdog. She will be missed. Dorothy is survived by her four children , Sandra Parks, of Meridian, Idaho, Eileen Altmiller (Henry) of Buda, Texas, Joe Sullivan of Austin, Texas, and Jerry Sullivan (Kristine) of California, and grandchildren Sue Speer (Kevin) of Star, Idaho, Bob Becker of Vancouver, British Columbia, Hank Altmiller (Stephanie) of Sugar Land, Texas and Katie Altmiller of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date. The family would like to thank Joe Sullivan for his loving care of Dorothy over many years and the staff of Arden Courts of Austin for their attentive care of Dorothy over the last year. At Arden Courts, Dorothy was renowned for her conversation and sense of humor. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to The Dorothy Jean Sullivan Endowed Scholarship at St. Edward's University. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
