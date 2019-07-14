HARDWICK, Dorothy Jo Craddock Age 75, died peacefully at her home in Martindale, Texas on July 7, 2019 following a lengthy illness. She was born on September 8, 1943 to Dorothy Belle Wilkes and Ernest Lee "Buster" Craddock in Austin, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joel Lynn Hardwick, her parents, and both brothers, Fred and George Craddock. Dorothy graduated from McCallum High School in 1962 and married her junior high sweetheart, Joe, in 1964. After working for the State of Texas Comptroller's Office, Dorothy and Joe owned and operated The Pit #3 BBQ Restaurant in Austin for many years before opening used car lots in Austin, San Marcos and Seguin. In retirement she served on the Martindale City Council, was a faithful member of the Martindale United Methodist Church and active volunteer in the Martindale Community. Dorothy loved a good joke and was an all giving force with generosity and kindness to everyone who knew her. She is survived by her son, Michael Lynn and wife Sherry of New Braunfels, Texas, and daughter, Dorothy Jo and husband Matthew McGovern of Henderson, Nevada. Doodles leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Andrew Burton, Henry Ross, and Eleanor Jane Hardwick of New Braunfels, and Audrey Belle, Emily Jane, and Mary Elizabeth McGovern of Henderson. The family would like to thank Encompass Home Health & Hospice for their kindness to Dorothy Jo. Services are pending. Memorial contributions may be made to the Voluntary Fire Department, Martindale, TX 78655. Funeral Arrangements are under the care of: Thomason Funeral Home. For more information please log on to: www.thomasonfuneralhome.com or call: (512)396-2300. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 14, 2019