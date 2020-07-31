SKARNULIS, Dorothy Joiner March 31,1947-July 26, 2020 It is with profound heartache that the family and countless friends of Dorothy Joiner Skarnulis must say farewell, after a far too short battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully with family members close on July 26, 2020, just four months after the diagnosis. She was a young and vibrant 73 years old. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Ed, sister and best friend Carol, and Cindy and Steve, who loved their "bonus" mom (not step!) tremendously. Steve's wife Libba, and Dorothy's grandchildren Quinn and Carver were fortunate to have been loved immeasurably by her. Dorothy's sister Carol Watson from Shreveport, La., Carol's children Keith and Stephanie, along with Keith's wife Megan, and their kids Jake, Max and Ryan, and Stephanie's kids Callie and Shelby will all miss their Aunt Dot greatly. While Ed was with Dorothy throughout her fight, Carol, a cancer survivor herself, came to care for her in her last weeks. Ed is forever indebted to Carol for her round-the-clock help. Dorothy was preceded in death by her son Michael. Michael had severe disabilities, and Dorothy worked tirelessly to help him live a full and meaningful life. Caring for Michael led Dorothy to become an advocate and leader in in the field of services for people with developmental disabilities. She earned her master's degree in Social Work from Louisiana State University. (Geaux Tigers, she would want us to say). After university she went to work for CBARC, a non-profit serving children with disabilities. She met Ed who also worked in the field and they were married in 1985. Both advocated throughout their careers for the closure of large institutions. Dorothy's professional and philanthropic life took a number of exciting turns. She was the CEO of the Arc in St. Paul, MN, and when they moved to Texas she worked in a dialysis center. While Ed was a professor at Augsburg College in Minnesota she became a very successful realtor. The two were consultants on developmental disabilities and travelled to Germany, Japan, England, and across the U.S. She and Ed chose to retire in Bastrop in 2006, but Dorothy was not one for a rocking chair. Dorothy's boundless energy, enthusiasm and vision led her to new roles in life, starting and serving nonprofit organizations. She was instrumental in co-founding Keep Bastrop County Beautiful (KBCB), an organization she chaired twice. She led the organization as it grew and developed county-wide recycling and environmental protection initiatives. KBCB was quickly recognized as a GOLD affiliate of the Keep Texas Beautiful initiative. Her efforts did not end there. She served as treasurer for the Bastrop County Democratic Party She worked on the Bastrop County Child Welfare Board, the City of Bastrop Parks Board, and helped Bastrop to be declared a Dark Sky City. Recently, her work succeeded in Bastrop becoming a Bird City Texas honoree, one of only four TX cities to receive that designation. And while doing these and other volunteer activities, she won certification as a Master Texas Gardener. She was honored by the Chamber of Commerce as Bastrop's Woman of the Year in 2013. Although they lost their home to the Bastrop Complex wildfire of 2011 it did not diminish Dorothy's spirit or drive a bit. Dorothy will be remembered by all as a loving, generous soul. She brought the best out in those who were fortunate enough to be in her orbit. She was an amazing wife, mother, sister, nana, and aunt who her family will cherish forever. The family will hold a celebration of Dorothy's life later when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Keep Bastrop County Beautiful at P.O. Box 160, Bastrop, Texas 78602 or keepbastropcountybeautiful.org