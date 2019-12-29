|
TIERNEY, Dorothy Kotrola On Christmas Day 2019 Dorothy Kotrola Tierney peacefully entered her heavenly home with her 4 children by her side. She was born in Taylor Texas to Emil and Annie Kopecky on October 8,1927. She always spoke fondly of her education years in catholic school and being taught by the nuns. She married Johnnie Kotrola at the age of nineteen. They had five children, Sue, Richard, Robert, Lisa, and Kathleen who they lost at 11 months. In 1975 she lost her husband after battling cancer. In 1978 she married George Tierney and their blended family included 6 children, 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren. Her loves in life included dancing and traveling but most importantly was her passion to serve her church and community. Family visitation will be held Thursday January 2nd at 6pm at Cook Walden Funeral Home 6100 North Lamar, followed by a Rosary at 7pm.. A funeral mass will be held at St Louis Catholic Church, 7601 Burnet Road on Friday January 3rd at 10am.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 29, 2019