Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fuller-Sheffield Funeral
2808 E Martin Luther King Jr
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 476-9164
For more information about
Dorothy McWilliams
View Funeral Home Obituary
Wake
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mercer Memorial Chapel of Fuller-Sheffield Funeral Home
2808 E Martin Luther King Jr
Austin, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's United Methodist Church
4509 Springdale Rd
Austin, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy McWilliams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Lee McWilliams


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Dorothy Lee McWilliams Obituary
MCWILLIAMS, Dorothy Lee Dorothy Lee McWilliams was born in Natchitoches, La. on June 15, 1930. She passed away in Austin, TX on February 9, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm in the Mercer Memorial Chapel of Fuller-Sheffield Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11am at the St. Peter's United Methodist Church. Interment will be after the service at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.