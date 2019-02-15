|
MCWILLIAMS, Dorothy Lee Dorothy Lee McWilliams was born in Natchitoches, La. on June 15, 1930. She passed away in Austin, TX on February 9, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm in the Mercer Memorial Chapel of Fuller-Sheffield Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11am at the St. Peter's United Methodist Church. Interment will be after the service at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 15, 2019